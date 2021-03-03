Putin seeks crackdown on those who push children to protest

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is urging police to track down people who encourage children to participate in unsanctioned demonstrations. His move follows a wave of protests against the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Speaking Wednesday to a gathering of top officials of the Interior Ministry that oversees the nation’s police force, Putin said they should more actively monitor social platforms and track down those who “draw the underaged into unlawful actions.” Last month, Russian authorities have charged Leonid Volkov, a chief strategist for Navalny, with encouraging minors to take part in unauthorized rallies, which could land him in jail for up to three years.