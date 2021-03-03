Report: Egypt’s Aboul Gheit reappointed Arab League chief

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s state-run news agency says Arab foreign ministers have reappointed veteran Egyptian diplomat Ahmed Aboul Gheit as the secretary general of the Cairo-based Arab League. In January, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced that Cairo would nominate Aboul Gheit for a second, five-year term as the chief of the 22-member bloc. He was first appointed in 2016 as the secretary general of the Arab League. He was the only nominee for the post, as it’s a long-held protocol that Egypt, as host of the Arab League, traditionally nominates the league chief.