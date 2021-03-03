Reports: Far-right party draws eye of German intel agency

BERLIN (AP) — German media outlets are reporting the country’s domestic intelligence agency has put the opposition Alternative for Germany party under observation under suspicion of extreme right sympathies. The move by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, known by the initials BfV, comes more than two years after it announced it was examining public comments by party members and links to extremist groups more closely. The Interior Ministry, which oversees the agency, said it could neither confirm nor deny them but was preparing a statement for later in the day. AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla accused the BfV of leaking the information to the media in an attempt to influence opinion about the party.