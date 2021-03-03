Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in Balkans

Strong earthquake shakes central Greece, felt in BalkansNew
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 has struck central Greece. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The earthquake Wednesday had an epicenter 22 kilometers west northwest of the town of Larissa and struck just after 12:15 local time, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake was felt as far away as in the capitals of neighboring North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro.