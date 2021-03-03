Takeaways: What hearings have revealed about Jan. 6 failures

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many questions remain unanswered about the failure to prevent the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, even after six congressional hearings. Officials in charge of protecting the Capitol, and the people inside it, have pointed fingers at each other in testimony to the House and Senate. The deflections are indicative of the chaos of that day and the lack of intelligence leading up to the attack. And there’s the fact that none of the law enforcement agencies involved imagined that so many of Donald Trump’s supporters would lay siege to the Capitol. Five people died as a result of the violence.