Texas power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ power grid manager has been fired following February’s deadly blackouts that left millions of people without electricity and heat for days. The board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas fired CEO Bill Magness on Wednesday. He is the highest-ranking official to lose his job in the wake of one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. More than 4 million customers in Texas lost electricity as the state’s power grid buckled in subfreezing weather. The winter storm and ensuing blackout have been blamed for at least 40 deaths, but the exact toll likely won’t be known for months.