Trump’s cash plea could complicate GOP fundraising efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump called on his supporters to send their contributions directly to his own committees in his first speech since leaving office. That call puts Trump at odds with the Republican Party’s existing political organizations, including the Republican National Committee and the party’s congressional campaign arms. They are eager to cash in on Trump’s lure with small donors ahead of next year’s midterm elections. The announcement comes as Trump tries to assert his control over the party despite his loss in November — and as the committees continue to rely on his name to raise small-dollar funds.