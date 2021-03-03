Two La Crosse men facing federal drug charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two La Crosse men are now charged in federal court, accused of distributing methamphetamine.

The indictments against the men came from a federal grand jury in Madison according to the U.S. Department of Justice, who released details on what led to the charges.

Tang Vue, 35, is charged with two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. A La Crosse Police investigation showed that he distributed the drug on January 29 and February 3. The January case involved moving 50 grams or more of the drug.

If convicted, he faces a minimum five five years in prison up to a maximum of 40 years on the January charge and 20 years on the February case.

Cody Stough, 33, was charged with distributing 50 or more grams of methamphetamine on November 19, 2020. It is based on an investigation done by the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force.

A conviction means Stough faces a mandatory minimum five years in prison with a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.