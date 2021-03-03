Utah nears new teen treatment rules Paris Hilton supported

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Legislation seeking to regulate Utah’s troubled teen industry has gained final approval in the House and is headed to the governor for consideration. The bill passed the state House on Tuesday, weeks after Paris Hilton gave emotional testimony in support of it. The proposal would require more government oversight of youth residential treatment centers and require them to document when they use restraints. Hilton previously testified about abuse she says she suffered years ago at a boarding school in Utah. The socialite and reality TV star also spoke about the abuse in a documentary titled “This is Paris” that was released this fall.