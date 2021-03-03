Video: Myanmar police hold AP journalist in chokehold

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — A video of the arrest of Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw as he was photographing Myanmar security forces charging at anti-coup protesters shows him being held in a chokehold as handcuffs are placed on him. Authorities have charged Thein Zaw and five other members of the media with violating a public order law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years. In the video, police run at Thein Zaw and at least seven surround him as he is placed in a chokehold. He is quickly handcuffed and a policeman with a bullhorn then uses the handcuffs to pull him away.