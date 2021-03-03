Warmer weather has settled in.

Milder weather this week…

A shift in the upper level jet stream pattern has lead to sunny and warmer weather for the region. Highs today were in the 40s to lower 50s. Slightly cooler weather will develop for tomorrow. The above normal temperature trend will persist and even steepen by the end of the weekend.

Rain or snow outlook…

Our weather pattern favors a stretch of dry weather will little chance of any rain or snow through Monday. You will be able to enjoy the great outdoors with plenty of sunshine! There will be increasing chances of rain for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden