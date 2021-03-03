Weeks after storms, water crisis continues in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Frustrations are mounting in Mississippi’s largest city, more than two weeks since winter storms and freezing weather ravaged the city’s water system. The storms knocked out water for drinking and made it impossible for many to even flush their toilets or take showers. For more than two weeks now, residents in the city of 160,000 have been warned to boil any water that does come out of kitchen taps before using it. Jackson resident Nita Smith said she hasn’t had water for nearly three weeks now. She’s concerned about her mother who has diabetes, since not having water makes it difficult to take her medicine.