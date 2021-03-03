Winona Senior High, Middle School students return to full in-person learning in April

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona Area Public Schools said Wednesday that grades 6-12 are returning to the classroom for full-time in-person learning beginning next month.

The district said in a statement to parents the first day of in-person learning is Thursday, April 8.

They said they chose the date, which is the start of the fourth quarter, to lessen the disruption to learning. "There are many logistics involved in making this change, and doing so at the quarter break will allow for a seamless transition for our students and staff," said the letter from Superintendent Dr. Annette Freiheit.

To help prepare, there won't be school for all students on April 2 and April 5. Grades 6-12 won't have instruction on April 6-7 for what the district called instructional planning days.

Grades K-5 for the district will remain in the in-person learning model. Grades 9-12 at the Winona Area Learning Center will remain in a hybrid model through the end of the school year with some students able to receive four days of in-person instruction.

Superintendent Dr. Annette Freiheit said that the district's current health and safety protocols such as wearing masks and social distancing remain in place.

Students can still request to switch to distance learning for any reason. A student who is utilizing distance learning can switch to an in-person learning model, the letter said.

The letter concludes, "There is light at the end of the tunnel. We are almost there. This announcement is another step in the right direction. But we still need to make sure we are on this journey together."

News app viewers can read the full letter from the district here.