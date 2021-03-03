Wisconsin launches vaccine registry with just 1 county

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has launched an online registry where people can sign up to receive the coronavirus vaccine if they are eligible and appointments are available near where they live. So far, only one health department is participating. The registry was supposed to launch on March 1 but was delayed as those testing it worked to fix problems and migrate people on waiting lists into the new system. The only vaccinator currently participating is the community clinic in Janesville. Four other local health departments were testing the registry and could start using it soon. Those were the city of Wauwatosa and Green, Marathon and Oneida counties.