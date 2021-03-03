Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim missile hits Saudi oil facility

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they struck a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah on Thursday, the latest in a series of airborne assaults the group has claimed against the kingdom amid the grinding war in Yemen. The Houthi military spokesman tweeted that the rebels fired a new Quds-2 cruise missile at the facility. Saudi Arabia’s state-owned media did not immediately acknowledge any incident. Flights coming into the Jiddah airport diverted or otherwise flew in circles early Thursday morning without explanation, according to flight-tracking data.