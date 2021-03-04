3 Myanmar policemen cross into India seeking refuge

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India’s northeastern Mizoram state say they have detained three Myanmar policemen who entered India seeking refuge, a month after the country’s powerful military ousted the elected government in a coup. Police say the three men said they fled because they were being sought by the Myanmar military after refusing to obey orders. India shares a long border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people, mostly peaceful protesters, have been killed by security forces since the Feb. 1 military coup.