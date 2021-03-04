BC-HKO–Prep Boys Hockey Poll

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.
|Class AA
|1. Maple Grove
|13-0
|2. Eden Prairie
|12-1
|3. Lakeville South
|10-0-1
|4. Grand Rapids
|7-1
|5. Hill-Murray
|12-2
|6. Andover
|12-1
|7. St Thomas Aca.
|10-1-3
|8. Cretin-Derham Hall
|12-1
|9. Prior Lake
|12-1-1
|10. Edina
|7-6-1
|11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
|11-4
|12. Wayzata
|7-5-1
|13. Minnetonka
|9-4-1
|14. Rosemount
|9-2-1
|15. White Bear Lake
|12-2-1
|16. Centennial
|9-3-1
|17. Stillwater
|9-3-1
|18. Roseau
|9-4
|19. Holy Family Catholic
|9-3-1
|20. Moorhead
|7-6-1
|¤
|Class A
|1. Hermantown
|13-0
|2. Gentry Academy
|12-0
|3. Mahtomedi
|7-5-1
|4. Little Falls
|8-1-1
|5. Duluth Denfield
|5-2-1
|6. Warroad
|6-3-2
|7. East Grand Forks
|7-7
|8. Fergus Falls
|11-1
|9. Northern Lakes
|13-1
|10. Alexandria
|7-5-1
|11. Breck
|8-4
|12. AC Wings
|7-7
|13. Mankato East-Loyola
|10-3
|14. Mankato West
|10-2-2
|15. Minneapolis
|7-4
|16. SW Christian-Richfield
|8-4
|17. Red Lake Falls
|10-3
|18. Orono
|7-4
|19. Dodge County
|9-3-1
|20. Chisago Lakes
|9-3-1
|21. Delano
|8-6