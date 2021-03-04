Skip to Content

BC-HKO–Prep Boys Hockey Poll

1:15 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

The Associated Press poll for Minnesota boys’ high school hockey, provided by Let’s Play Hockey newspaper.

Class AA
1. Maple Grove 13-0
2. Eden Prairie 12-1
3. Lakeville South 10-0-1
4. Grand Rapids 7-1
5. Hill-Murray 12-2
6. Andover 12-1
7. St Thomas Aca. 10-1-3
8. Cretin-Derham Hall 12-1
9. Prior Lake 12-1-1
10. Edina 7-6-1
11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s 11-4
12. Wayzata 7-5-1
13. Minnetonka 9-4-1
14. Rosemount 9-2-1
15. White Bear Lake 12-2-1
16. Centennial 9-3-1
17. Stillwater 9-3-1
18. Roseau 9-4
19. Holy Family Catholic 9-3-1
20. Moorhead 7-6-1
¤
Class A
1. Hermantown 13-0
2. Gentry Academy 12-0
3. Mahtomedi 7-5-1
4. Little Falls 8-1-1
5. Duluth Denfield 5-2-1
6. Warroad 6-3-2
7. East Grand Forks 7-7
8. Fergus Falls 11-1
9. Northern Lakes 13-1
10. Alexandria 7-5-1
11. Breck 8-4
12. AC Wings 7-7
13. Mankato East-Loyola 10-3
14. Mankato West 10-2-2
15. Minneapolis 7-4
16. SW Christian-Richfield 8-4
17. Red Lake Falls 10-3
18. Orono 7-4
19. Dodge County 9-3-1
20. Chisago Lakes 9-3-1
21. Delano 8-6

¤
