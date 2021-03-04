Bond hearing for man who killed ex-Saints star Will Smith

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana judge says she’ll decide next week what the bond amount will be for the man who fatally shot former NFL star Will Smith after a 2016 traffic collision. Cardell Hayes was sentenced to 25 years in prison for a manslaughter conviction in Smith’s shooting and attempted manslaughter for wounding Smith’s wife. But the verdict from the jury was not unanimous and has since been ruled unconstitutional. Hayes could get a much lower bond ruling than he did in 2016 because prosecutors are asking for the bond to be based on manslaughter charges — not the original charge of second-degree murder.