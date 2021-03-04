Boston Marathon’s plan to hand out 70K medals roils runners

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon’s mid-pandemic plan to hand out coveted medals to 70,000 people who walk or run the 26.2-mile distance wherever they are has roiled the usually genteel running world. The Boston Athletic Association still hopes to hold an in-person race in October, but will cut the field size to make it safer for athletes and spectators. As a consolation prize, it’s offering medals to people who complete a virtual version. Some runners who’ve spent years training to qualify for the real thing say the BAA is cheapening the experience. Others are denouncing the complaints as elitist.