California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state’s most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus more quickly. The doses will be spread out among 400 ZIP codes with about 8 million people eligible for shots. Once 2 million vaccine doses are given out in those neighborhoods, the state will make it easier for counties to move through reopening tiers that dictate what businesses can be open. The details were shared Wednesday by two Newsom administration officials who spoke only on condition of anonymity.