Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen inoculated against COVID-19

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has been inoculated with a vaccine supplied by the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative, as a plan to immunize up to two thirds of the country’s population remains on track to be completed by the end of the year. Hun Sen received as shot donated by India, one of 324,000 coronavirus vaccines in a shipment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine that arrived Tuesday. His vaccination came as Cambodia fought to quell its third surge, which has mostly affected the Chinese community of Sihanoukville, the country’s main port that is home to huge Chinese investments and construction projects. Hun Sen said travel to and from the city was being restricted.