China boosts defense spending by 6.8% in slight uptick

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced a slight uptick in defense spending by 6.8% amid high government debt and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic impact. A national budget report issued Friday said China would spend 1.355 trillion yuan ($210 billion) on national defense in the coming year. That’s up from the 6.6% increase last year to 1.3 trillion yuan ($180 billion), the lowest percentage increase in at least two decades. The military budget has dipped during periods of slower economic growth, but has also been dropping steadily from the double-digit percentage increases over years as the increasingly powerful military matures and rapid expansion of what is already the world’s second largest defense budget is no longer required.