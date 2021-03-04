Drake’s DeVries is MVC coach of year 2nd time in 3 seasons

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Drake’s Darian DeVries is the Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball coach of the year for the second time in his three seasons at the school. The Valley announced DeVries earned 32 of 50 first-place votes and edged out Porter Moser of regular-season champion Loyola in Chicago. DeVries has guided the Bulldogs to 24 wins in his third season to tie for the third most in program history along with his 2018-19 team. DeVries also was coach of the year that season. The Bulldogs finished second in the Valley in the regular season with a school record-tying 15 conference wins.