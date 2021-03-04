EU wants employers to report pay levels to fix gender gap

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union executive wants to force employers to be much more open about how much their staff earn to make it easier for women to challenge wage imbalances and close the gender pay gap. Although the gender pay gap across the 27-nation bloc has been reduced to 14% for people doing exactly the same work, the European Commission wants to eliminate the disparity by imposing specific rules to make pay levels public. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that “For equal pay, you need transparency. Women must know whether their employers treat them fairly.”