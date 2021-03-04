Famed Madrid flamenco venue closes amid virus restrictions

MADRID (AP) — Artists at one of Madrid’s best-known flamenco bars have put on a final outdoor show marking its closure after 140 years due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions that have shuttered entertainment venues. A female flamenco dancer dressed in black performed in the street outside Villa-Rosa on Thursday. Others threw flamenco costumes from balconies into the street and male singer Juañarito performed a flamenco song. Some laid flowers at the venue’s entrance, lit candles and put up handwritten signs saying “R.I.P.” The Villa-Rosa, with its distinctive tiled façade, is a landmark of the Madrid’s neighborhood called Las Letras, known for its nightlife.