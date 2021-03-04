First 50 degree day in the books and more to come

Yesterday the sunshine took the temperatures up to 50 degrees for the first time this year. That same sunshine and warm air will settle into the region, so more 50 degree days cannot be ruled out.

Overnight temperatures continue to fall into the 20s. Fog is not too bad this morning, but stays aware of the next few mornings with continuous snow melt. As the abundant sunshine returns, temperatures take control of the 40s again. Through Saturday the pattern remains quiet with sunshine and highs flirting with 50 degrees.

By Sunday, the warmest air moves in with blustery winds. Winds will have the potential to gust up to 25 mph in the afternoon. But it should still be a great day to enjoy the great outdoors!

There will be a likely chance to reach the 50s Sunday. This likely chance sticks around through the first part of the workweek. Yet, there will be a more active weather pattern moving in for the middle to end of the week. This precipitation chance will continue to be monitored through the weekend.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett