Hong Kong court keeps 47 democracy activists in custody

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court has ordered all 47 pro-democracy activists charged under a Beijing-imposed national security law to be kept in custody after the Department of Justice appealed an initial decision to grant bail to 15 of them. Thirty-two of the activists were denied bail outright. The next court hearing is on May 31. The activists were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion under the security law and detained on Sunday over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was a plot to paralyze Hong Kong’s government.The mass charges against the activists were the most sweeping action taken against the city’s pro-democracy camp since the national security law was implemented last June.