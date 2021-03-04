Israel still weighing cooperation with ICC investigation

JERUSALEM (AP) — A senior Israeli Justice Ministry official says the country has yet to decide whether it will cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories. The decision by the court’s outgoing prosecutor to probe Israeli military actions and settlement construction on lands captured in the 1967 Mideast war was announced Wednesday and condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “the essence of anti-Semitism and hypocrisy.” Speaking Thursday, Roy Schondorf, deputy attorney general for international law, told Army Radio that the court’s decision was driven by “political agendas” and that opening an investigation was unjustified, but that Israel has not rejected any participation outright.