Kuwait says its ruling emir flies to US for medical checks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait says the country’s 83-year-old ruling emir has flown to the United States for medical checks, just months after ascending the throne. The state-run news agency on Thursday described the purpose of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah’s visit to the U.S. as “the usual medical check-ups,” without elaborating. Given his age, Sheikh Nawaf’s medical trip raises concerns over his health condition, of which little is known. After his predecessor, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, fell ill last summer, he was flown to Rochester, Minnesota, home of the flagship campus of the Mayo Clinic, where he later died.