Left-wing party wins Kosovo poll, needs ally to form cabinet

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Results from Kosovo’s Feb. 14 early general election show that a left-wing party has garnered the the most parliamentary seats, but has fallen short of an absolute majority that would have enabled it to form a government on its own. The Central Election Commission that oversaw the poll said on Thursday that the Self-Determination Movement, or Vetevendosje!, led by Albin Kurti won 58 seats in the 120-seat Parliament. Kurti, who is expected to be the new prime minister, has said he will need seats from the country’s non-Serb minority to set up his Cabinet. Lawmakers have until May to elect a president, or the country could be forced to hold another parliamentary election.