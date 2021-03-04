Man killed in Vernon Co. tree cutting accident

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A rural Cashton man is killed in a tree cutting accident Wednesday afternoon near Ontario in Vernon County.

The logging accident happened around 2:22 p.m. in the Town of Whitestown west of Ontario according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.

They said in a statement that Raymond Miller, 37, was cutting down a 60-foot red oak tree. It became caught in another tree as it was falling. The bottom of the tree kicked out. Miller wasn't able to get out of the way in time. The tree fell on Miller pinning him underneath.

Another person saw what happened and tried to cut the tree free from Miller. The sheriff's office said life saving measures were started before running to get help.

Emergency responders tried additional lifesaving measures, but weren't successful.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office.