McDonell dominates N.E.W. Lutheran, headed to state championship game

La Crosse, Wis. (WQOW) – The McDonell Macks are one win away from being the WIAA state champions in division 5 after beating N.E.W. Lutheran 67-40 on Thursday.

Both teams started slow, going scoreless in the first few minutes of the game but then the shots started to fall.

McDonell led by 10 midway through the first half but N.E.W. Lutheran came marching back and cut the lead to two late in the first half.

A three by Logan Hughes at the buzzer gave McDonell a five-point lead going into the break.

Jake Siegenthaler came out of intermission hot, hitting a pair of threes and another field goal to put the Macks up 36-22 near the beginning of the second half. He finished with 25 points.

The scoring didn’t stop there with the Macs extending the lead to 53-32 with six minutes to play.

Late in the game, the McDonell starters were pulled with the game well in hand.

McDonell will play Hustisford for the state championship at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday.