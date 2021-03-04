Michigan native, husband give ACLU $15M for LGBTQ rights

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has named a project addressing LGBTQ and HIV issues after a Michigan native and his husband. The ACLU says Thursday that The Jon L. Stryker and Slobodan Randjelović LGBTQ & HIV Project is located inside the ACLU Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center in New York. The project was created in 1986. Its name change follows a $15 million gift from Stryker and Randjelović to the ACLU Foundation. Stryker is founder and president of the Arcus Foundation, a private, global grant-making organization that supports the advancement of LGBTQ human rights and conservation of the world’s great apes. Based in New York, the foundation has an office in Kalamazoo, Michigan.