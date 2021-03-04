Skip to Content

Michigan native, husband give ACLU $15M for LGBTQ rights

New
7:03 am National news from the Associated Press

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has named a project addressing LGBTQ and HIV issues after a Michigan native and his husband. The ACLU says Thursday that The Jon L. Stryker and Slobodan Randjelović LGBTQ & HIV Project is located inside the ACLU Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center in New York. The project was created in 1986. Its name change follows a $15 million gift from Stryker and Randjelović to the ACLU Foundation. Stryker is founder and president of the Arcus Foundation, a private, global grant-making organization that supports the advancement of LGBTQ human rights and conservation of the world’s great apes. Based in New York, the foundation has an office in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content