Myanmar protesters, undaunted by killings, march again

Demonstrators in Myanmar protesting last month’s military coup have returned to the streets, undaunted by the killing of at least 38 people by security forces the previous day. New protests are being held in at least three areas of Yangon, the country’s largest city, that have been scenes of violence for the past few days. Police again used force to try to disperse the crowds. Protests also continued In Mandalay, where a formation of five fighter planes flew over the city in what appeared to be a threatening show of force. The U.N. Security Council has scheduled closed-door consultations on Friday on calls to reverse the coup and stop the escalating military crackdown.