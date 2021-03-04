NCAA bubble trouble: Pandemic pushes mid-majors to margins

The wealthiest conferences hording valuable at-large bids to the NCAA men’s basketball tournament has been a trend since the early 2010s. A costly one for the other conferences that don’t have billion-dollar television deals. This pandemic-altered season seems to have marginalized the so-called mid-majors even more _ and at a time when they can really use the cash. Take Drake from the Missouri Valley Conference. The school has had to slash its basketball budget by 25% this season. Earning a bid the tournament won’t pull the program out if its financial hole, but every little bit helps. Still, despite a 24-3 record the Bulldogs are no better than a bubble team heading into conference tournament play.