Photos show North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Recent satellite imagery indicate North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium to make more nuclear weapons. The 38 North website said the satellite imagery indicated a coal-fired steam plant at North Korea’s main Yongbyon nuclear complex is in operation after about a two-year hiatus. The website says the plant could be operating to prepare for reprocessing spent fuel or handling of radioactive waste. The International Atomic Energy Agency said this week the North’s nuclear activities remain concerning. North Korean leader has vowed to expand his nuclear arsenal.