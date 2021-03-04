Onalaska boys play in state tournament on Saturday

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The undefeated Onalaska Hilltoppers are the one seed in the Division two WIAA state tournament.

Onalaska will play four-seed Xavier at 9:05 am on Saturday, March 5th in the semi-final. If the Hilltoppers win, they will play in the championship at 6:35 on the 5th.

Onalaska has been the number one ranked team in division two for much of the season despite starting their season in January due to COVID protocols.

Onalaska dominated through regionals and sectionals and they're back in the gym the week leading up to the state tournament.

"Obviously there's excitement. The nice thing is we've had several days to get our legs back and prepare and the other piece is we don't have much travel so it's different than previous times we've been in this situation but the big thing is we're certainly excited," said head coach Craig Kowal.