Refugees’ flights cancelled as Trump policy remains

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Refugee resettlement agencies say more than 260 refugees who were vetted, approved and booked to come to the United States have had their flights canceled by the State Department over the past two weeks. This happened because they do not qualify under restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump when he lowered refugee admissions. President Joe Biden proposed quadrupling refugee admissions and eliminating the restrictions in a plan that was submitted three weeks ago to Congress, as required by law. But no action has been taken since then. A State Department spokesman says officials are working on undoing the policies.