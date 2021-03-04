Wisconsin pizzeria helps competitor after destructive crash

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie business is putting competition aside to help another pizzeria in need after a crash left a big hole in their building.

Insulation, ceiling panels and other debris scattered all over the business. The medical examiner's office confirmed Tuesday the driver died of a medical event prior to the crash.

Salvatore's Tomato Pies held a fundraiser Wednesday to help Anna's with repairs. Proceeds from select pizza sales at their Sun Prairie and Monona locations will support Anna's.

"Without each other you can't do nothing and I gotta give Patrick a big shout out, he put this together. It's out of my hands, I don't know how to do all this and he's given me great advice," said Lonnie Kohler, owner of Anna's.

"A lot of people are talking about how we're competitors but I don't really see it that way," said Patrick DePula, Owner of Salvatore's. "We founded our company years ago to really be a vehicle to do things like this."

There will also be an auction on Sunday to raise more money for Anna's. Many other local businesses are donating items to the auction.