Skip to Content

Wisconsin pizzeria helps competitor after destructive crash

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 8:31 am
8:30 am News

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- A Sun Prairie business is putting competition aside to help another pizzeria in need after a crash left a big hole in their building.

Insulation, ceiling panels and other debris scattered all over the business. The medical examiner's office confirmed Tuesday the driver died of a medical event prior to the crash.

Salvatore's Tomato Pies held a fundraiser Wednesday to help Anna's with repairs. Proceeds from select pizza sales at their Sun Prairie and Monona locations will support Anna's.

"Without each other you can't do nothing and I gotta give Patrick a big shout out, he put this together. It's out of my hands, I don't know how to do all this and he's given me great advice," said Lonnie Kohler, owner of Anna's.

"A lot of people are talking about how we're competitors but I don't really see it that way," said Patrick DePula, Owner of Salvatore's. "We founded our company years ago to really be a vehicle to do things like this."

There will also be an auction on Sunday to raise more money for Anna's. Many other local businesses are donating items to the auction.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content