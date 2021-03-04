San Francisco paying $16.1 million for homeless tent camps

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is paying $16.1 million to house people in tent villages as the city struggles with a swelling homeless population. But the cost worries some lawmakers. Six tent sites dubbed “safe sleeping villages” have been set up since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The San Francisco Chronicle says 262 tents currently house more than 300 people. The villages also provide bathrooms, meals and 24-hour security. The funding is a fraction of the $300 million spent annually on homeless services. But the program isn’t eligible for federal reimbursement, and some supervisors are questioning the price tag as the city faces a massive budget deficit.