Some Belgians shout: ‘King! Tear down your garden walls!’

BRUSSELS (AP) — People in Brussels are craving open spaces in times of pandemic restrictions and often end up in overcrowded parks where social distancing is impossible. Yet one family stands above the fray. The royal family has a huge lush garden right in the center of town, replete with a massive palace and its own rare heron colony. More and more Belgians are calling for King Philippe to open up at least part of his royal garden to the public, especially since it is located next to some of the nation’s most crowded, run-down areas. But in this parable of royal privilege in times of intense need, no iron gates have swung open. The Royal Palace has declined to comment on the subject.