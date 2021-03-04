Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

10:16 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 66, Rocori 47

Austin 68, Mankato West 63

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 68, Stephen-Argyle 53

Bagley 64, Staples-Motley 53

Barnum 69, Wrenshall 47

Becker 82, St. Francis 18

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 45, Holy Angels 42

Blaine 68, Rogers 60

Brainerd 69, Willmar 60

Byron 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47

Carlton 88, Bigfork 66

Central Minnesota Christian 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 42

Champlin Park 63, Osseo 59

Chisholm 96, Littlefork-Big Falls 61

Christ’s Household of Faith 76, Hope Academy 50

Concordia Academy 65, Nova Classical Academy 47

Coon Rapids 72, Centennial 55

Crosby-Ironton 64, Aitkin 51

DeLaSalle 74, Minneapolis South 58

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Detroit Lakes 50

Duluth Marshall 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 69

East Central 83, Rush City 71

Eastview 74, Apple Valley 59

Elk River 53, Andover 45

Eveleth-Gilbert 67, International Falls 59

Farmington 59, Rosemount 53

Fergus Falls 55, Bemidji 49

Fertile-Beltrami 72, Lake Park-Audubon 41

Fosston 63, Park Christian 45

Hayfield 78, Blooming Prairie 39

Hibbing 75, Grand Rapids 35

Hills-Beaver Creek 66, Adrian 52

Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Isle 48

Kasson-Mantorville 62, Chisago Lakes 59

Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 60

Lakeville North 52, Eagan 51

Lakeville South 67, Prior Lake 49

LeSueur-Henderson 71, Norwood-Young America 53

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 89, West Lutheran 37

Luverne 83, Fairmont 50

MACCRAY 67, Dawson-Boyd 61

Maple Grove 57, Spring Lake Park 50

Maranatha Christian 72, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36

Martin County West 56, Nicollet 44

Minneota 63, Lakeview 60

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Springfield 46

Minnetonka 54, St. Michael-Albertville 51

Moorhead 81, Barnesville 64

Mound Westonka 65, Jordan 61

Mountain Lake Co-op 70, Southwest Minnesota Christian 59

Nevis 74, Upsala 49

New Prague 71, Northfield 61

Orono 68, Monticello 49

Park Center 77, Totino-Grace 60

Park Rapids 65, Thief River Falls 62

Parkers Prairie 74, Rothsay 49

Pequot Lakes 68, Pierz 54

Princeton 59, North Branch 49

Providence Academy 55, Mounds Park Academy 22

Red Lake County 92, Climax/Fisher 48

Redwood Valley 85, Jackson County Central 47

Renville County West 75, Hancock 67

Robbinsdale Armstrong 50, Anoka 44

Rockford 83, Maple Lake 40

Royalton 65, Milaca 62

Sacred Heart 73, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53

Sauk Centre 53, Osakis 47

Sauk Rapids-Rice 58, Sartell-St. Stephen 56

Shakopee 76, Burnsville 52

Silver Bay 68, McGregor 54

South Ridge 45, Cherry 39

South St. Paul 87, Hill-Murray 59

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 87, Mayer-Lutheran 74

Spectrum 56, PACT Charter 46

St. Croix Prep 70, St. Agnes 47

Trinity 53, New Life Academy 46

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 62, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 43

Two Harbors 82, Mesabi East 68

Verndale 50, Menahga 32

Wabasso 77, Sleepy Eye 66

Waseca 77, Waconia 62

Wayzata 75, St. Louis Park 51

Win-E-Mac 84, Red Lake 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 79, Zimmerman 60

Anoka 60, Robbinsdale Armstrong 59

Becker 82, St. Francis 18

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62, Holdingford 53

Blue Earth Area 43, United South Central 31

Breckenridge 53, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 26

Byron 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47

Centennial 72, Coon Rapids 50

Champlin Park 73, Osseo 67

Cromwell 54, Cloquet 53

Crookston 61, Roseau 22

Detroit Lakes 60, Bemidji 57

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 51, St. John’s Prep 40

Eastview 53, Apple Valley 36

Eden Valley-Watkins 40, Kimball 29

Elk River 53, Andover 45

Fairmont 29, Luverne 27, OT

Farmington 52, Rosemount 47

Fergus Falls 70, St. Cloud Apollo 39

Floodwood 45, Nashwauk-Keewatin 23

Foley 52, St. Cloud Cathedral 36

Fosston 61, Climax/Fisher 28

Glencoe-Silver Lake 61, Norwood-Young America 50

Hawley 62, Barnesville 43

Hibbing 66, Hermantown 52

Holy Angels 68, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60

Houston 63, Spring Grove 23

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63, Watertown-Mayer 30

International Falls 57, Ely 41

Lake of the Woods 48, Warroad 39

Lakeville North 54, Eagan 43

Legacy Christian 60, Nova Classical Academy 10

Litchfield 49, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 38

MACCRAY 66, Dawson-Boyd 19

Mahtomedi 85, St. Anthony 48

Maple Grove 57, Spring Lake Park 50

Maranatha Christian 72, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36

Marshall 67, Waconia 60

Menahga 35, Melrose 30

Milaca 53, Mora 31

Minneapolis South 56, Minneapolis Southwest 40

Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Crosby-Ironton 56

Mountain Lake Co-op 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 42

NCEUH 58, Ada-Borup 51

New Life Academy 73, Trinity 39

Nicollet/Loyola 69, AC/GE 59

North St. Paul 46, Tartan 44

Ogilvie 62, Onamia 56

Osakis 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42

Park Center 69, Totino-Grace 62

Park Christian 52, Fertile-Beltrami 49

Park Rapids 55, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 41

Parkers Prairie 68, Swanville 27

Pelican Rapids 44, Perham 43, OT

Pierz 54, Little Falls 44

Pillager 66, Bertha-Hewitt 30

Princeton 59, North Branch 49

Prior Lake 67, Lakeville South 57

Providence Academy 85, Mounds Park Academy 23

Red Lake Falls 69, Stephen-Argyle 58

Rogers 60, Blaine 45

Royalton 59, Maple Lake 24

Rush City 47, East Central 33

Shakopee 67, Burnsville 38

South Ridge 79, Hill City 31

St. Paul Academy 53, Hope Academy 30

Virginia 48, Esko 43

Wadena-Deer Creek 45, Verndale 26

Wayzata 63, Robbinsdale Cooper 58

West Central 82, Brandon-Evansville 43

West Lutheran 50, Liberty Classical 31

Willmar 51, Sartell-St. Stephen 28

Windom 73, Jackson County Central 39

Worthington 45, Waseca 31

