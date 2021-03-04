Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 66, Rocori 47
Austin 68, Mankato West 63
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 68, Stephen-Argyle 53
Bagley 64, Staples-Motley 53
Barnum 69, Wrenshall 47
Becker 82, St. Francis 18
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 45, Holy Angels 42
Blaine 68, Rogers 60
Brainerd 69, Willmar 60
Byron 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
Carlton 88, Bigfork 66
Central Minnesota Christian 60, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 42
Champlin Park 63, Osseo 59
Chisholm 96, Littlefork-Big Falls 61
Christ’s Household of Faith 76, Hope Academy 50
Concordia Academy 65, Nova Classical Academy 47
Coon Rapids 72, Centennial 55
Crosby-Ironton 64, Aitkin 51
DeLaSalle 74, Minneapolis South 58
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 68, Detroit Lakes 50
Duluth Marshall 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 69
East Central 83, Rush City 71
Eastview 74, Apple Valley 59
Elk River 53, Andover 45
Eveleth-Gilbert 67, International Falls 59
Farmington 59, Rosemount 53
Fergus Falls 55, Bemidji 49
Fertile-Beltrami 72, Lake Park-Audubon 41
Fosston 63, Park Christian 45
Hayfield 78, Blooming Prairie 39
Hibbing 75, Grand Rapids 35
Hills-Beaver Creek 66, Adrian 52
Hinckley-Finlayson 58, Isle 48
Kasson-Mantorville 62, Chisago Lakes 59
Lac qui Parle Valley 62, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 60
Lakeville North 52, Eagan 51
Lakeville South 67, Prior Lake 49
LeSueur-Henderson 71, Norwood-Young America 53
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 89, West Lutheran 37
Luverne 83, Fairmont 50
MACCRAY 67, Dawson-Boyd 61
Maple Grove 57, Spring Lake Park 50
Maranatha Christian 72, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36
Martin County West 56, Nicollet 44
Minneota 63, Lakeview 60
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 74, Springfield 46
Minnetonka 54, St. Michael-Albertville 51
Moorhead 81, Barnesville 64
Mound Westonka 65, Jordan 61
Mountain Lake Co-op 70, Southwest Minnesota Christian 59
Nevis 74, Upsala 49
New Prague 71, Northfield 61
Orono 68, Monticello 49
Park Center 77, Totino-Grace 60
Park Rapids 65, Thief River Falls 62
Parkers Prairie 74, Rothsay 49
Pequot Lakes 68, Pierz 54
Princeton 59, North Branch 49
Providence Academy 55, Mounds Park Academy 22
Red Lake County 92, Climax/Fisher 48
Redwood Valley 85, Jackson County Central 47
Renville County West 75, Hancock 67
Robbinsdale Armstrong 50, Anoka 44
Rockford 83, Maple Lake 40
Royalton 65, Milaca 62
Sacred Heart 73, Clearbrook-Gonvick 53
Sauk Centre 53, Osakis 47
Sauk Rapids-Rice 58, Sartell-St. Stephen 56
Shakopee 76, Burnsville 52
Silver Bay 68, McGregor 54
South Ridge 45, Cherry 39
South St. Paul 87, Hill-Murray 59
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 87, Mayer-Lutheran 74
Spectrum 56, PACT Charter 46
St. Croix Prep 70, St. Agnes 47
Trinity 53, New Life Academy 46
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 62, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 43
Two Harbors 82, Mesabi East 68
Verndale 50, Menahga 32
Wabasso 77, Sleepy Eye 66
Waseca 77, Waconia 62
Wayzata 75, St. Louis Park 51
Win-E-Mac 84, Red Lake 56
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 79, Zimmerman 60
Anoka 60, Robbinsdale Armstrong 59
Becker 82, St. Francis 18
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 62, Holdingford 53
Blue Earth Area 43, United South Central 31
Breckenridge 53, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 26
Byron 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 47
Centennial 72, Coon Rapids 50
Champlin Park 73, Osseo 67
Cromwell 54, Cloquet 53
Crookston 61, Roseau 22
Detroit Lakes 60, Bemidji 57
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 51, St. John’s Prep 40
Eastview 53, Apple Valley 36
Eden Valley-Watkins 40, Kimball 29
Elk River 53, Andover 45
Fairmont 29, Luverne 27, OT
Farmington 52, Rosemount 47
Fergus Falls 70, St. Cloud Apollo 39
Floodwood 45, Nashwauk-Keewatin 23
Foley 52, St. Cloud Cathedral 36
Fosston 61, Climax/Fisher 28
Glencoe-Silver Lake 61, Norwood-Young America 50
Hawley 62, Barnesville 43
Hibbing 66, Hermantown 52
Holy Angels 68, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 60
Houston 63, Spring Grove 23
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 63, Watertown-Mayer 30
International Falls 57, Ely 41
Lake of the Woods 48, Warroad 39
Lakeville North 54, Eagan 43
Legacy Christian 60, Nova Classical Academy 10
Litchfield 49, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 38
MACCRAY 66, Dawson-Boyd 19
Mahtomedi 85, St. Anthony 48
Maple Grove 57, Spring Lake Park 50
Maranatha Christian 72, Cristo Rey Jesuit 36
Marshall 67, Waconia 60
Menahga 35, Melrose 30
Milaca 53, Mora 31
Minneapolis South 56, Minneapolis Southwest 40
Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Crosby-Ironton 56
Mountain Lake Co-op 43, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 42
NCEUH 58, Ada-Borup 51
New Life Academy 73, Trinity 39
Nicollet/Loyola 69, AC/GE 59
North St. Paul 46, Tartan 44
Ogilvie 62, Onamia 56
Osakis 66, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 42
Park Center 69, Totino-Grace 62
Park Christian 52, Fertile-Beltrami 49
Park Rapids 55, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 41
Parkers Prairie 68, Swanville 27
Pelican Rapids 44, Perham 43, OT
Pierz 54, Little Falls 44
Pillager 66, Bertha-Hewitt 30
Princeton 59, North Branch 49
Prior Lake 67, Lakeville South 57
Providence Academy 85, Mounds Park Academy 23
Red Lake Falls 69, Stephen-Argyle 58
Rogers 60, Blaine 45
Royalton 59, Maple Lake 24
Rush City 47, East Central 33
Shakopee 67, Burnsville 38
South Ridge 79, Hill City 31
St. Paul Academy 53, Hope Academy 30
Virginia 48, Esko 43
Wadena-Deer Creek 45, Verndale 26
Wayzata 63, Robbinsdale Cooper 58
West Central 82, Brandon-Evansville 43
West Lutheran 50, Liberty Classical 31
Willmar 51, Sartell-St. Stephen 28
Windom 73, Jackson County Central 39
Worthington 45, Waseca 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/