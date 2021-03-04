Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Brainerd 5, Bemidji 2
Centennial 5, Totino-Grace 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Forest Lake 1
East Ridge 7, Park (Cottage Grove) 3
Faribault 8, North Branch 2
Grand Rapids 6, Hermantown 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Greenway 1
Holy Angels 4, Providence Academy 3
Holy Family Catholic 3, Mound Westonka 1
Lakeville North 6, Burnsville 0
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, New Prague 1
Maple Grove 3, Andover 2
Monticello 5, Pine City 3
New Ulm 7, Worthington 0
Orono 9, Waconia 1
Osseo 3, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2
Prior Lake 8, Eastview 1
Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 2
Rochester Mayo 2, Rochester John Marshall 0
Rogers 10, Alexandria 2
Roseau 4, Moorhead 2
Rosemount 9, Farmington 0
Shakopee 5, Eagan 4
Spring Lake Park 3, Anoka 1
Tartan 4, St. Paul Highland Park 2
Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1
Wayzata 2, Edina 1, OT
White Bear Lake 5, Stillwater 0
Willmar 9, Moose Lake Area 3
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Blake 2, North Wright County 0
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Mahtomedi 1
Chaska/Chanhassen 2, Lakeville North 1, OT
Crookston 2, Fergus Falls 1
Farmington 8, Rosemount 3
Gentry 8, Minnehaha Academy 1
Hibbing/Chisholm 7, North Shore Storm 1
Holy Family Catholic 3, Dodge County 1
Lakeville South 7, Shakopee 0
Northfield 4, Owatonna 1
Orono 9, Waconia 1
Osseo/Park Center 8, Anoka 0
Simley 3, Prior Lake 1
Stillwater 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 1
Woodbury 2, White Bear Lake 0
