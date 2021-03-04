Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

9:57 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Brainerd 5, Bemidji 2

Centennial 5, Totino-Grace 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 10, Forest Lake 1

East Ridge 7, Park (Cottage Grove) 3

Faribault 8, North Branch 2

Grand Rapids 6, Hermantown 3

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Greenway 1

Holy Angels 4, Providence Academy 3

Holy Family Catholic 3, Mound Westonka 1

Lakeville North 6, Burnsville 0

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, New Prague 1

Maple Grove 3, Andover 2

Monticello 5, Pine City 3

New Ulm 7, Worthington 0

Orono 9, Waconia 1

Osseo 3, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 2

Prior Lake 8, Eastview 1

Red Wing 5, Albert Lea 2

Rochester Mayo 2, Rochester John Marshall 0

Rogers 10, Alexandria 2

Roseau 4, Moorhead 2

Rosemount 9, Farmington 0

Shakopee 5, Eagan 4

Spring Lake Park 3, Anoka 1

Tartan 4, St. Paul Highland Park 2

Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Wayzata 2, Edina 1, OT

White Bear Lake 5, Stillwater 0

Willmar 9, Moose Lake Area 3

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Blake 2, North Wright County 0

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Mahtomedi 1

Chaska/Chanhassen 2, Lakeville North 1, OT

Crookston 2, Fergus Falls 1

Farmington 8, Rosemount 3

Gentry 8, Minnehaha Academy 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 7, North Shore Storm 1

Holy Family Catholic 3, Dodge County 1

Lakeville South 7, Shakopee 0

Northfield 4, Owatonna 1

Orono 9, Waconia 1

Osseo/Park Center 8, Anoka 0

Simley 3, Prior Lake 1

Stillwater 6, Park (Cottage Grove) 1

Woodbury 2, White Bear Lake 0

