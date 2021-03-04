Wisconsin DHS launches vaccine hotline

WISCONSIN (WKOW) – The Department of Health Services announced the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine hotline Thursday, for any needs not addressed by the department’s existing webpage.

According to a DHS news release, the hotline exists to help callers find vaccine locations, assist with registration and answer any medical questions related to the vaccine. Callers can reach the hotline at (844) 684-1064.

“Learning about the vaccine, trying to find a location, and registering for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can be stressful,” Gov. Tony Evers said in the release. “Being able to talk directly to someone who can answer your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine will go a long way to easing these concerns.”

