WisCorps looking to fill spring, summer conservation crews

(WXOW) - WisCorps is in the process of recruiting young adults to join their spring and summer conservation crews.

Positions available include local, state, and Midwest opportunities. La Crosse's mayor's crews help with community gardens, trail work, and debris clean-up in local parks. These positions are designed for high school students.

Roving crews travel through the state of Wisconsin, live in a tent, and work outdoors for eight weeks.

The wetland restoration crew heads down to Indiana Dunes National Park to serve, and the wilderness crew heads out to Isle Royale National Park.

Find out more about these opportunities here https://www.wiscorps.org/conservationoverview

If you are interested, contact Andrea.Frisch@wiscorps.org