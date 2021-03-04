Xcel Energy halfway to zero carbon emissions goal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Xcel Energy announced it’s made a big step toward their goal of reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Since setting this goal in 2005, the energy company has now reduced emissions by more than 50%.

Xcel Customer and Community General Manager Brian Elwood said the carbon emission drop is largely thanks to a transition to wind power. He said in the Upper Midwest in 2020, 21% of Xcel’s energy came from wind power and they plan on increasing that amount moving forward. Xcel has also made use of solar power and nuclear energy.

“We know that from talking to our customers and communities that this is the direction they want to go,” Elwood said. “We know that we have the ability to do it and we want to continue to work with our customers and communities to pursue that carbon free goal.”

From 2019 to 2020, Excel reduced its carbon emissions in the Upper Midwest by 20 percent.