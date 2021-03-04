Skip to Content

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim missile hits Saudi oil facility

12:56 am National news from the Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels say they attacked a Saudi oil facility in the port city of Jiddah, a missile strike not immediately acknowledged by Saudi Arabia. It’s the latest in a series of airborne assaults the group has claimed against the kingdom amid the grinding war in Yemen. Flight-tracking data showed flights coming into the Jiddah airport diverted or otherwise flying in circles early Thursday morning without explanation. Since 2015, the Houthis battling the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have targeted military installations and critical oil infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. In recent weeks, the rebels have stepped up their assaults on the kingdom. 

Associated Press

