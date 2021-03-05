3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ordered a judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against a former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death. A three-judge panel said Friday that the trial judge erred when he rejected a motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. The panel says the judge should have followed the precedent set by the appeals court last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of another former officer, Mohamed Noor, in a different case. The ruling sets up a potential delay in Chauvin’s trial, which is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.