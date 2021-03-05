Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached

BOSTON (AP) — A company that manages ticket-processing and frequent flier data for major global airlines has exposed the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers. Geneva-based SITA says the hackers were inside servers for up to a month before the incident’s seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24. SITA would not say how many airlines were affected. The company says it serves more than 400 airlines and that those impacted include Singapore Airlines, New Zealand Air and Lufthansa. United Airlines said frequent flyer numbers and program status were exposed.