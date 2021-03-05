Antivirus software creator charged with cheating investors

NEW YORK (AP) — Antivirus software entrepreneur John McAfee is charged with fraud and money laundering conspiracy crimes in a newly unsealed indictment in New York. Authorities say that he and cohorts fooled investors through social media to make over $13 million. They said McAfee and his team capitalized on zeal over the emerging cryptocurrency market as they lied to investors. The 75-year-old McAfee was charged along with 40-year-old Jimmy Gale Watson Jr. They say Watson served as an executive adviser to McAfee. Watson was arrested Thursday in Texas. McAfee is detained in Spain on separate tax-related criminal charges brought last year in Tennessee. It wasn’t clear who will represent the men.